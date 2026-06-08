Bixby Assistant City Manager on leave, city to investigate handling of incident involving City Manager

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Assistant City Manager Kim Coody is on administrative leave, according to city officials.

Coody's leave comes on the heels of the arrest of City Manager Joey Wiedel, who was charged with aggravated DUI last month.

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According to the Bixby Public Information Officer, the city is conducting an internal investigation into how City Council members were notified of Wiedel's arrest.

Coody was previously an Assistant Superintendent in Glenpool, though she resigned in 2025 following allegations of hosting a party involving alcohol and minors.

Coody has denied all allegations and has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student's mother.

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