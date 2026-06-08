OWASSO, Ok — An Owasso man is facing mounting property taxes and funeral costs after losing his wife of 60 years, and his family is asking the community to help him stay in the home they built together.

For Don Vaught, the house isn't just four walls and a roof. He and his wife, Marilyn, designed and built it together in the 1970s.

"We fell in love with it and purchased it back in 1978 and we moved in on January the first of 1979," Don said.

WATCH: Saving a grandfather's home: A 60 year love story:

Saving a grandfather's home: A 60 year love story

Don met Marilyn at work, and their relationship quickly turned into a six-decade marriage.

"We met at work and her name was Marilyn Perkins and so after a very short time of romancing we ended up marrying and that was 60 years ago," Don said.

Marilyn passed away on May 28 after a terrible fall at home.

"I heard a real loud sound and that was tough and she fell and hit her head," Don said.

Don, a veteran who served 6 years in the Air National Guard, cared for Marilyn in her final months.

"She was everything to us, to the boys, to the family but after 60 years, I knew everything about her and she knew everything about me," Don said.

Now living only on Social Security, Don faces mounting property taxes and funeral costs he cannot afford.

"I don't have the money, it's social security and that's what I've got to live on for the rest of my life," Don said.

His grandson Aaron started a GoFundMe to help Don stay in the home.

"Once we looked at their finances and what they have to live off of, it's not enough and so my goal is to try and help him with the remaining time that my grandpa has," Aaron said.

For Don, one priority stands above all else.

"Right now, I just want to get a grave marker for my wife," Don said.

If you would like to donate, click here.

KJRH

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