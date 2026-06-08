Broken Arrow considers no-knock registry to limit door-to-door sales visits

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow leaders are considering a new ordinance that would create a voluntary no-knock registry, allowing residents to add their addresses to a list that tells commercial solicitors they are not welcome at their doors.

A city survey found 95% of nearly 2,900 respondents supported the idea.

Mayor Debra Wimpee says the registry would give homeowners another way to make their wishes known.

"It will tell them that there is a no-knock list now. Here is the list of addresses you cannot go to their homes," Wimpee said.

The ordinance would apply to commercial sales of goods and services, but would exempt political canvassing, charitable organizations, youth sports groups, and scouts.

For Broken Arrow resident Heather Ashby, the proposal comes after years of frustration. She says she already has a "no soliciting" sign posted, but people still ignore it.

"We put up the sign several years ago when we were getting inundated with salespeople, contractors, all kinds of things. It really didn't help," Ashby said.

Ashby says her biggest question is whether the new ordinance would be enforced any more effectively than her sign.

"If we've already got a sign and they're still knocking on our door, if we're on a list, will they still knock on the door? I think that's what a lot of citizens are worried about," Ashby said.

Wimpee says residents would need to report violations to the city, and solicitors who ignore the list could face penalties.

"All the way up to maybe $500, just something that'll like, that's a lot of money for someone, especially if that's their job going door to door," Wimpee said.

Not everyone is enthusiastic about the proposal. Blake Bowman with Conrad's Roofing in Broken Arrow says face-to-face interaction is a significant part of his business, though he understands the frustration residents feel.

"I totally understand where a homeowner's coming from as far as being at home and now you're being interrupted unexpectedly," Bowman said.

Bowman says those conversations can also alert homeowners to problems they may not know about.

"We really want to prevent homeowners from experiencing leaks that turn into thousands and thousands of dollars of damage down the road," Bowman said.

Wimpee also wants residents to know that the ordinance would not prohibit solicitors from walking on public sidewalks or in the street; it would only bar them from coming onto private property and knocking on the door of a registered address.

If the ordinance passes, Ashby says she will be among the first to sign up.

"Absolutely, I'll be one of the first. Just tell me where to sign. I don't want this. I have a sign up for a reason," Ashby said.

The Broken Arrow City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance on June 15.

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