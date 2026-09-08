Owasso asks residents for input on new Transportation Master Plan

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is asking residents to share their thoughts as officials begin developing a new Transportation Master Plan aimed at improving the city’s long-term transportation infrastructure.

The plan, known as a TMP, will serve as a framework for managing and improving transportation throughout Owasso as the city continues to grow. The City of Owasso shared to social media the updated plan will help identify future transportation needs and areas for improvement involving mobility, safety, accessibility and more.

The city is also encouraging community members to participate by completing an online survey and using an interactive map to provide feedback.

Owasso’s previous Transportation Master Plan was released in 2015.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Kimley-Horn, the engineering consulting company working with the city on the project, about the importance of community input during the planning process.

They shared this in a statement:

KJRH

Dwayne Henderson, Owasso Public Works city engineer, added:

“The goal of the City of Owasso’s Transportation Master Plan is to improve safety and connectivity across the Owasso area. We’re looking forward to receiving input from the public and hearing their thoughts and ideas on how to best prioritize transportation projects into the future.”

The survey and interactive map will remain open through October 1. The final draft of the Transportation Master Plan is expected to be completed in June 2027.

Residents can learn more and access the survey here.