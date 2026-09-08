ONE YEAR LATER: Family remembers life of Talyn Bain

GLENPOOL, Okla. — September 8, 2026 marks exactly one year since the car crash that took the life of 9-year-old Glenpool student Talyn Bain.

"I think that every single day, it still feels like the very first time that I woke up and I learned what happened," Amber Bain, Talyn's mom said.

Amber's memory of the accident isn't like everyone else's. She didn't wake up until four days later due to her injuries.

Now, 365 days later, Talyn's family says his absence is noticeable every day.

"It's like losing a piece of yourself, and you can't live normally without that piece, and it's just really difficult," Talyn's sister Addy said.

"It gets harder because we realize how many things he has not been here for," Amber added. "It's every single first. The first day of school, the first football practice, the first game."

Amber says she comes to clean up Talyn's memorial once a week and says it's a reminder of the outpouring of support her family's received.

"It will never not completely blow my mind how this town wrapped around my kids," Amber said.

"I could look over my shoulder, and somebody would be there for me," Addy said. "There hasn't been a day where somebody hasn't checked up on me or asked me how I was doing."

Talyn's legacy lives on outside his home. Coming soon, the Talyn Bain Foundation. Their goal? Help families afford youth sports.

"Nobody should not be in sports because they can't afford it," Amber said. "We want to be able to take care of that. We want to fill in the gaps between what a school's budget and what a team's real needs are."

His legacy also lives with the Talyn Bain Act, signed by Governor Kevin Stitt in May, meant to reduce speed limits in school zones on state highways like 151st. Amber says next, they hope to add a stoplight at 151st and Warrior.

"Talyn was not the first child that lost their life here. Avery did before, but we have to make sure that he's the last," Amber said.

Talyn's legacy continues to grow one year later.

"I don't want his name to ever be forgotten," Amber said. "He was a great kid and not just because he was mine, but because that's really who he was."