'Do whatever you can': Glenpool rallies around family of crash victim

GLENPOOL, Okla. — "You don't have the right words. You don't have the right answers. You just continue to do whatever you can."

Cassie Pound's mindset, shared by many in the Glenpool community following the September 8 crash that killed 9-year-old Talyn Bain. https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/eastbound-151st-street-closed-in-glenpool-for-deadly-crash The family gave 2 News permission to use his name.

"I was sitting in my room when I finally got the news that it was the Bain's. And I was sitting with 4th graders in my room, which is the grade Talyn is in. These kids don't even know they lost their friend."

That's Nicholle Bouldin, one of Talyn's former teachers, still in shock days later. The community turning that shock into support.

"My office is filled with shirts, and food, and groceries, and blankets, and dog food, and all the house essentials," Pound said. "They're not going to have to worry about anything for a long time."

The money raised continues to go up. A GoFundMe that Cassie set up continues to grow. $15 shirts made as a fundraiser saw over 800 printed by an army of volunteers. All money going to the Bain's.

"My inbox has not stopped of people wanting to buy shirts," Bouldin said. But, it's the community, and how we've set all of our differences aside."

"It didn't matter who you were, what you were doing, who you voted for, it doesn't matter right now," Pound added. "All that matters is the Bain family."

And it's not just the Glenpool community. On September 13, Talyn's 4th-grade team was supposed to play at Kiefer. Thanks to the Trojans, that game moved to 151st and Warrior.

"Kiefer has allowed our team to play at home tomorrow so we can be back with our families," Pound said. "Kiefer is wearing blue, and those are the gestures that are just so remarkable and that we're thankful for."

A celebration of life, for a life lost too soon.

"It's a tragic thing, but it's also beautiful at the same time," Bouldin said. "How in a time of need, especially in this community, people show up."

Pound and Bouldin both say they're pressing ODOT to make changes on 151st. Cassie pointed out that both Bixby and Kiefer have school zones on the highway.

If you'd like to donate to the Bain's GoFundMe, you can use this link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-bain-family

