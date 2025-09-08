Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juvenile killed in crash, eastbound 151st Street closed in Glenpool as troopers investigate

Eastbound 151st Street closed in Glenpool for deadly crash
KJRH
Eastbound 151st Street closed in Glenpool for deadly crash
Posted
and last updated

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Eastbound 151st Street is closed at Fern Street as troopers investigate a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on September 8. Five cars were involved.

According to OHP, a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a semi-truck that was turning onto 151st. The vehicle went over the median and crashed into other vehicles on the eastbound side of 151st Street.

Troopers confirm a juvenile was killed, but have released no other information about the child. Troopers said five others were injured, some seriously. The injured were taken to a Tulsa hospital.

2 News has a crew on scene gathering information and will bring you updates online and on-air as we get them.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US