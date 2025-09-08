Juvenile killed in crash, eastbound 151st Street closed in Glenpool as troopers investigate

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Eastbound 151st Street is closed at Fern Street as troopers investigate a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on September 8. Five cars were involved.

According to OHP, a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a semi-truck that was turning onto 151st. The vehicle went over the median and crashed into other vehicles on the eastbound side of 151st Street.

Troopers confirm a juvenile was killed, but have released no other information about the child. Troopers said five others were injured, some seriously. The injured were taken to a Tulsa hospital.

