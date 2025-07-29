GLENPOOL, Okla. — After years of accidents and loss along Highway 67, also known as 151st St., some residents in Glenpool have had enough.

“The trouble is they don’t have any lights going down 151st, so the traffic’s increased and all I see is constant wrecks," said Charlotte Mason.

'We want to see lights': People call for safety measures on Glenpool road

She's been in the Glenpool area for more than 30 years. She lives right off 151st St., and has seen firsthand the dangers people can face, especially at the intersection of Highway 75.

"It wasn’t as bad 30 years ago, but we are growing here and there needs to be something done about it," she said. “It’s dangerous. It really is sometimes. I mean I will sit and wait until I feel that I’ve got absolute full clearance. If that means waiting a few more minutes extra, I don’t care.”

But the dangers aren't just in one place along the state highway.

Mason said it stretches from 26th E. Ave. all the way to Peoria Ave.

“Part of it is that people drive too fast," said Mason. "But there’s also frustration because of the fact that it’s difficult to make left and right hand turns sometimes because the traffic just never stops, coming out of Kiefer coming from downtown, coming from Bixby and of course coming from the south.”

As the city grows, Mason said infrastructure needs to reflect that growth. To make sure anyone passing through or driving home can get where they need to go safely.

“We want to see lights," said Mason. "I know that there are some people that say well it’s going to be frustrating if there are lights, but listen this is about saving lives."

City Manager David Tillotson said because it's a state highway, the city can't legally do any work to the road.

However, they are working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to see what can be done along a number of roads in the area.

"We have worked with the City of Bixby, with, InCOG as the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization, as well as ODOT partnering on a corridor study for that roadway," said Tillotson. "How do we see that growing and improving and working its way out over the longer term is really what we've been looking at. What do we need to do with intersections? What do the speed limits need to look like on that roadway?"

Tillotson named a few of those intersections, including along 151st St. and Peoria, Elwood, Warrior and Broadway.

If residents want to see change happen, Tillotson recommended continuing to reach out to city leaders and councilors, and even state representatives.

“I know there has been some conversation online," he said. "I know some have reached out to our council members and they have brought some things to me so there is a conversation on going internally but it is really about how do we most effectively handle this given that the city cannot legally work on the highway itself.”

In the meantime, Tillotson asks people to pay attention on the roads and slow down, especially with nearby construction ongoing.

