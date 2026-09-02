Glenpool provides update on school construction projects

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Construction at multiple Glenpool school sites began at the end of the 2025-26 school year. It's continued as the 2026-27 school year kicks off.

"We've had an extremely busy summer and start of the school year," Glenpool Superintendent Curtis Layton said.

Those projects are all under way thanks to a nearly $54 million bond approval last year.

"I mean we're not building anything without these serious bonds," Layton said. "I mean it's just not happening."

2 News got a look at some of the already finished work, from updated classrooms to fresh hallways. We also saw work being done at a number of sites, including the add-ons at the high school. A new wing will house an e-sports facility, speech and drama and more.

"The entrance is going to be right there too, and it'll connect to the building as it sits right now," Layton said.

There are other improvements like a new safe room, which Layton says can hold around 1,600 students.

The updates continue over at the Chaffin Sports Complex. The district's getting set to lay down a new track surface, plus they've added a new video board, and a brand-new, two-story press box.

"The last press box was definitely in need of some TLC," Layton said. "And it was very small, way too small for what we needed."

Upgrades for now, and the decades to come.

"We're trying to build Glenpool for what it'll look like in 10 years from now," Layton said. "Trying to look ahead in the future, and this is certainly going to be a great facility for our students and our student athletes."

Layton expects most projects to finish before the end of the school year.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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