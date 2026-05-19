'It means everything': Governor Stitt signs Talyn Bain Act

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On September 8, 2025, Amber Bain lost her 9-year-old son, Talyn, in a tragic car accident.

“He had the best smile," Bain said. "And he had a really caring heart.”

For months, 2 News Oklahoma covered the frustration from the city, as they worked for change with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The community rallied around the Bain family with protests calling for a reduction in the speed limit on State Highway 67.

On May 18, the fruits of their labor were shown with the Talyn Bain Act, signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt.

"It means everything," Bain said. "We hope that no family ever has to go through this.”

The bill gives towns the ability to work with ODOT to create 45 mph school zones on state highways where the speed limit is 65 mph or higher and within 150 yards of a school. According to ODOT, there are currently 14 locations around Oklahoma that would be eligible for a speed limit reduction thanks to this act.

"Had this law already been in place, my son could still be here," Bain said. "It’s about Talyn's legacy. Knowing that even though he’s not here, he’s a part of something that’ll protect other kids and other families from going through this.”

Amber told 2 News that before this, Talyn's name was known mostly across Green Country. But now that the governor has signed this bill, her son’s name will be known across the state.

“Talyn loved people. He loved everybody," Bain said. "And I think that he would be really proud that his name was attached to something that’s meant to keep kids everywhere safe, not just our community.”

The law officially goes into effect on November 1.

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