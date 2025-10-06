SPEED CHANGES?: Oklahoma Transportation Commission to talk on SH-67 safety

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting to talk about several key changes to State Highway 67, a month after a 9-year-old Glenpool student was killed in a five-car crash.

In September, the City of Glenpool and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation put up advisory speed limit signs, which slowed down drivers by the school.

This was the temporary solution as ODOT completed a traffic speed study, a state law-required process before speed limits can be permanently changed.

At the October 6 meeting, the commission will review the study. The agenda said engineers are recommending permanent speed limit changes.

The recommended speed limits would slow down the road to 45 MPH, with a max speed of 55 MPH on one stretch.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Along with new speed limit changes, a $16,000 school signage proposal is also on the agenda.

If approved, new signs with flashing lights will be put up to slow down drivers as they get close to the school. That approval is also being recommended to the commission.

David Tillotson is Glenpool’s City Manager. He said the city and ODOT are working quickly, but it takes time.

"We want to make sure we are taking care of the public's funding and we do so legally in which this case builds in some of those slowdown processes," Tillotson said.

The commission is possibly taking action on the changes.

Also on the agenda is ODOT's 8-year construction plan. This approves planning and funding allocation for projects around the state. As of October, no construction projects are planned for State Highway 67.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting at 11 a.m., Oct. 6.

