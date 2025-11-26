Muskogee’s Garden of Lights adds focus on area non-profits

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee’s Garden of Lights is getting a special addition this year shining a spotlight on area non-profits.

“We tell all the kids they can do whatever they set their little hearts to,” said Megan Stevenson.

Megan Stevenson is hard at work decorating the Christmas tree for the non-profit she’s worked at for the last three years.

Each ornament and ribbon has a special meaning and the kids she serves helped put them all together.

“People immediately think that children with special abilities they’re not thriving,” said Stevenson. “But we’re trying to show the world that they are just like everybody else.”

Stevenson’s a patient resource specialist for the Kelly B Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Foundation.

Housed in Muskogee since 1975, they help children with developmental disabilities thrive with physical, speech and occupational therapy.

Their services are completely free.

“It’s hard for them to have a good life without services to help them,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says they were thrilled to be asked to take part in the inaugural Community Partners Christmas Tree Walk at Honor Heights Park.

“Getting asked to do this was a big to-do,” said Stevenson. “It was a drop what you’re doing let’s plan a tree.”

Each one of the 14 trees represents a different non-profit in the community that making a difference in Muskogee.

“It’s just a really fun community event,” said Michelle Olshen.

Michelle Olshen and her team came up with the idea. As hundreds of thousands of people visit Honor Heights Park for the Garden of Lights, for the first time they’ll see the tree walk at the Papilion.

It’s not just more decorations, but information and access to the organization’s that help Muskogee’s most vulnerable.

“We have such a wonderful giving community here and it’s great to be able to showcase some of those wonderful non-profits that we have here,” said Olshen.

For the team at Kelly B Todd, they say it’s a great way to get their services into the hands of even more families who need them.

“Doing stuff like this where other people can see what it is that we do, what we represent, where we come from, I think it’s a great way to introduce people to us,” said Stevenson.

The tree walk and the Garden of Lights opens up Thanksgiving night. It’ll stay open until January 1. Community members will get a chance to vote on the best non-profit tree which will take home a prize.

