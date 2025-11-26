Airports preparing for busiest travel day in 15 years

TULSA, Okla. — November 25-Dec. 1 are expected to be the busiest travel days nationwide, with the FAA predicting the busiest in 15 years and an estimated 50,000 flights scheduled.

Tulsa International Airport expects over 70,000 passengers to travel through the facility between now and December 1, a 3.5% increase from last year.

The airport is encouraging travelers to arrive 90 minutes early and plan to avoid missing their flights during the holiday rush.

Here are essential items to add to your pre-departure checklist:

- Ensure you have your Real ID or passport for TSA screening

- Pack liquids in containers smaller than 3.4 ounces

- Check flight status frequently through your airline's app or website.

Kim Kuehler with TIA says arriving early is crucial during peak travel periods.

"We normally recommend about 1 hour in Tulsa. We should typically say 90 minutes always, but as you can see behind me, our checkpoint is very efficient, and our TSA officers are great at getting people through quickly," Kuehler said.

The airport offers several accessibility services for travelers, including a sensory room for children, free American Sign Language interpreters, and a free navigation app for blind passengers.

The TSA checkpoint opens at 3:45 a.m., giving travelers extra time to find parking and complete security screening without rushing.

Kuehler emphasized that preparation helps set a positive tone for holiday travel experiences, especially since Tulsa's TSA checkpoint typically processes passengers efficiently.

"Just so you have a little bit more time to find a parking spot, go through TSA, and not have to rush and start your holiday off with that stress, so a little preparation really sets the tone for your vacation and your whole experience here, and if you get through TSA quickly like we typically do in Tulsa," Kuehler said.

