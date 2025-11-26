Owasso PD investigating sexual assault case involving Owasso football players

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said on Nov. 14, school administrators were notified by Owasso School resource officers of an alleged incident reported to them involving players on the Owasso Rams football team.

Police said the allegations from the incident resulted in the completion of an incident report listing the alleged offense as Lewd or Indecent Acts or Proposals to a Child.

OPD said the Criminal Investigations Division and a detective are investigating the incident.

Police said the results will be submitted to prosecutors, and a decision will be made on whether criminal charges are warranted.

Owasso Public Schools sent a statement saying:

"On November 14, OPS was made aware of an alleged incident involving members of the football program. District officials immediately began an internal review and promptly notified the Owasso Police Department.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our highest priority, and OPS is fully cooperating with the Owasso Police Department to ensure this matter is investigated thoroughly.

Because this is an active investigation and in accordance with state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. However, if the investigation confirms wrongdoing, the student(s) involved will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with District policy."

