Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owasso PD investigating sexual assault case involving Owasso football players

IMG_6432.jpg
2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.
IMG_6432.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said on Nov. 14, school administrators were notified by Owasso School resource officers of an alleged incident reported to them involving players on the Owasso Rams football team. 

Police said the allegations from the incident resulted in the completion of an incident report listing the alleged offense as Lewd or Indecent Acts or Proposals to a Child. 

OPD said the Criminal Investigations Division and a detective are investigating the incident.

Police said the results will be submitted to prosecutors, and a decision will be made on whether criminal charges are warranted.

Owasso Public Schools sent a statement saying:
"On November 14, OPS was made aware of an alleged incident involving members of the football program. District officials immediately began an internal review and promptly notified the Owasso Police Department.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our highest priority, and OPS is fully cooperating with the Owasso Police Department to ensure this matter is investigated thoroughly.

Because this is an active investigation and in accordance with state and federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. However, if the investigation confirms wrongdoing, the student(s) involved will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with District policy."

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US