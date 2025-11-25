Oklahoma State names Eric Morris head football coach

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State named North Texas head coach Eric Morris as its new head coach.

Morris will finish the season with North Texas, which is still eligible for the American Conference championship game and the College Football Playoff.

Mike Gundy was fired in September after coaching the team since 2005.

"Today begins the next era of Oklahoma State Football," Oklahoma State Director of Athletics Chad Weiberg said. "I am thrilled to introduce Eric Morris, his wife Maggie and their boys Jack and George to the OSU Family. Coach Morris has proven his ability to build and lead winning football programs. He has consistently identified, recruited, and developed some of the best players in college football."

Coach Morris has coached, developed, or recruited Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, John Mateer, Cam Ward, Chandler Morris, and Drew Mestemaker.

Under Morris' leadership, the Mean Green have produced three of the top four seasons for total offense per game in North Texas history.

“For many reasons, including the kind of person he is and the lasting relationships he builds with his players, Coach Morris is the perfect fit as the next leader of Cowboy Football,” Weiberg said. “The future is bright for OSU Football and I look forward to introducing him and his family to our team, our former players and all Cowboy fans.”

