Oklahoma State Chamber announces "Oklahoma Competes" initiative

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Chamber announced a new initiative aimed at dramatically improving the state's education rankings, calling it "Oklahoma Competes."

Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the Oklahoma State Chamber, pointed to Mississippi's remarkable transformation as proof that Oklahoma can achieve similar results.

"In 2013, Mississippi was in dead last. 50th in the nation in reading scores," Warmington said. "From 2016 to 2025, we went from 42nd to 49th. Mississippi went from 50th to 7th."

As for why the State Chamber cares so much about reading literacy in their line of work, Warmington emphasized the direct connection between education performance and economic development, explaining why the business community is taking the lead on education reform.

"We're not going to get the gains we want in workforce, be able to grow our economy, make sure that businesses across the state have access to that talent, if we don't do the simple, basic blocking and tackling of getting kids literate in elementary school so that they can learn the rest of the way through," Warmington said.

"Oklahoma Competes" focuses on several key goals. The primary objective is achieving 100% third grade reading proficiency. The plan includes enacting the Strong Readers Act, similar legislation that was introduced in Oklahoma in 2013.

Beyond reading proficiency, Warmington aims to double overall apprenticeship numbers and triple manufacturing apprenticeships. These efforts target what the chamber calls "the high cost of low literacy."

"There's a huge cost that society bears when we don't get our kids reading at grade level," Warmington said.

Warmington used a football analogy when referencing the state getting back to the basics when it comes to education. He did so again when highlighting the state's tolerance for poor academic performance compared to athletic performance.

"If Oklahoma was dead last in football for more than a year, there'd be panic in the streets. You'd see significant change," Warmington said. "But for 25 years, we've been in the bottom basement of these categories."

Mississippi accomplished its education transformation within a 12-year window. Warmington believes Oklahoma can achieve similar results in less time.

