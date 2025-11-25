Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tri-County Tech teacher charged with sexual battery, possession of child porn

Sean Alan Edwards
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A teacher at Tri-County Tech in Bartlesville is accused of having child sex abuse material and sexual battery of a minor student.

Police arrested 40-year-old Sean Alan Edwards after a school resource officer reported a student disclosed a relationship between the teacher and a student.

Edwards was a Firefighter/EMT instructor at Tri-County Tech. 2 News reached out to the school for comment and is waiting to hear back.

According to court documents, a student filled out a witness statement about the alleged innaproporiate conduct between Edwards and the student. The allegations included touching, kissing, seeking opportunities to be alone on campus and meeting at non-school functions after hours.

Investigators search Edwards' phone and said they found evidence of child sex abuse material and communications that support allegations of a sexual relationship.

Investigators believe the relations occurred for several months.

