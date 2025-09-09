IN-DEPTH: City of Glenpool releases HWY 67 study after deadly crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool released the 276-page Highway 67 Corridor Study the day a 9-year-old Glenpool student was killed in a five-car crash.
The City of Glenpool, City of Bixby, ODOT, and INCOG are listed on the report.
151st St. has been a topic of safety after hundreds of crashes, some being deadly.
On September 8, a 9-year-old boy was killed after a semi-truck trailer rolled over, causing a five-car crash.
Shortly after the crash, Glenpool city leaders held a news conference and urged other agencies to take action.
Local News
9-year-old boy killed in Glenpool crash
The City of Glenpool also released the study, which outlines proposed changes for short and long-term solutions.
The report, made public on September 8 but dated January 2025, shows 368 reported crashes that caused around 112 injuries, with six people killed in these crashes.
The data was compiled from a decade of crashes reported to ODOT.
The two deadly crashes reported in 2025 were not included in the time frame.
The report said over 50% of crashes happened when people were turning. This highlights a need for turn lanes with various styles of lanes and interchanges.
The crash data also revealed that speed was a factor in the severity of injuries and the number of deaths.
A proposed change to the speed limits and traffic lights was in the report, with recommendations of RCUTS and roundabouts.
For the overnight hours, the report outlines street lights as a need for the 7.5-mile stretch to improve visibility.
Glenpool leaders said there’s an urgent need for changes.
Data from the community agrees, with 75% of responses from a survey saying safety improvements are needed.
Read the full report here.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube