IN-DEPTH: City of Glenpool releases HWY 67 study after deadly crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool released the 276-page Highway 67 Corridor Study the day a 9-year-old Glenpool student was killed in a five-car crash.

The City of Glenpool, City of Bixby, ODOT, and INCOG are listed on the report.

151st St. has been a topic of safety after hundreds of crashes, some being deadly.

On September 8, a 9-year-old boy was killed after a semi-truck trailer rolled over, causing a five-car crash.

Shortly after the crash, Glenpool city leaders held a news conference and urged other agencies to take action.

The City of Glenpool also released the study, which outlines proposed changes for short and long-term solutions.

The report, made public on September 8 but dated January 2025, shows 368 reported crashes that caused around 112 injuries, with six people killed in these crashes.

The data was compiled from a decade of crashes reported to ODOT.

The two deadly crashes reported in 2025 were not included in the time frame.

The report said over 50% of crashes happened when people were turning. This highlights a need for turn lanes with various styles of lanes and interchanges.

The crash data also revealed that speed was a factor in the severity of injuries and the number of deaths.

A proposed change to the speed limits and traffic lights was in the report, with recommendations of RCUTS and roundabouts.

For the overnight hours, the report outlines street lights as a need for the 7.5-mile stretch to improve visibility.

Glenpool leaders said there’s an urgent need for changes.

Data from the community agrees, with 75% of responses from a survey saying safety improvements are needed.

Read the full report here.

