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TPD shuts down Riverside between 76th and 81st, searches for person with weapon

TPD Riverside Closure
TPD
TPD Riverside Closure
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TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have shut down a section of Riverside as they search for an armed person spotted in the area.

The closure includes both the north and southbound lanes of Riverside between 76th to 81st.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and find another route.

This is a developing story.

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