TPD shuts down Riverside between 76th and 81st, searches for person with weapon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have shut down a section of Riverside as they search for an armed person spotted in the area.
The closure includes both the north and southbound lanes of Riverside between 76th to 81st.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and find another route.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube