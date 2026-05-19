OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Sapulpa officers shoot man, expected to survive

SAPULPA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Sapulpa.

It started as a call about a stolen vehicle around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of North Hickory.

Police said an officer arrived to the area and a shooting took place. No officers are injured and the person shot is expected to survive.

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