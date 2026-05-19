66 Facts about Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — Route 66 is turning 100!
To commemorate the big day, 2 News Oklahoma rounded up 66 fun facts about the iconic highway.
Route 66 basics:
- Oklahoma businessman Cyrus Avery is considered the Father of Route 66
- He drew the route to go through his hometown, Tulsa
- Route 66 opened on November 11,1926
- The highway only had 800 miles paved when it opened
- Route 66 did not get fully paved until 1938
- Route 66 is the first highway to be fully paved
- It didn't originally have the name Route 66, the initial proposal called it Route 60
- Route 66 was not the longest U.S. Highway; the honor goes to U.S. 20, which spans 3,365 miles
- The route crosses three time zones
- Eight states feature segments of the route: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California
- The shortest stretch is in Kansas (13 miles)
- The longest stretch is New Mexico (487)
- Oklahoma is home to the largest drive-able stretch of Route 66 (432 miles)
- From beginning to end in 1926, Route 66 traversed 2,448 miles
- The highway connected Chicago to Los Angeles as one of America’s first major all-weather highways, unlike earlier routes that turned to mud in bad weather
- Route 66 briefly got a new name after the death of Oklahoma icon Will Rogers, officials re-branded it the “Will Rogers Highway” in 1952
- Route 66 was stitched together from existing local roads and highways, so it zigzagged instead of running perfectly straight
- In early days, Route 66 had no uniform signage. Drivers got lost following a patchwork of local road markers
- Route 66’s endpoints, Navy Pier and Santa Monica Pier, are symbolic anchors for the traditional start and end of the route
- Route 66 crosses the Mississippi River in Saint Louis
- Route 66 crosses the Arkansas River in Tulsa
- Route 66 crosses the Colorado River in Arizona
Traveling Route 66:
- Some towns along Route 66 relocated closer to the highway to get passing travelers and business
- In 1928, promoters held a foot race across Route 66. It got nicknamed the Bunion Derby
- 300 racers signed up for the 3,400 mile race
- Cherokee citizen Andy Payne won the race and $25,000
- The midway of Route 66 is in Adrian, Texas
- Around 210,000 people used Route 66 during the Dust Bowl migration in the 1930s, chasing jobs and survival in the West
- Route 66 facilitated wartime mobilization during World War II when thousands headed to California, Oregon, and Washington to work in defense plants
- The first McDonald's opened on Route 66 in California on December 12, 1948. It is now a museum
- The first drive-through restaurant, Red's Giant Hamburg, opened in Springfield, Missouri
- In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Route 66 crosses itself at the intersection of Central Avenue and 4th Street
- The highest point along Route 66 is the Arizona Divide, located just west of Flagstaff, Arizona at 7,335 feet
- The lowest point along Route 66 is Santa Monica, California. The official western end finishes right at the Pacific Ocean at exactly sea level.
- There are two of each of these towns on Route 66: Springfield (MO, IL); Conway (TX, MO); McLean (TX, IL) and Arcadia (OK and CA)
- Service station prototypes developed on Route 66 through experimentation, and then adopted across the country
The End of Route 66:
- The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 created the Interstate System, which slowly replaced Route 66
- Five new interstates (I-55, I-44, I-40, I-15, and I-10) incrementally replaced U.S. 66 over the next three decades
- Oklahoma is the first state to deal the first blow against Route 66.
- The Turner Turnpike, also known as I-44, opened and bypassed up to 100 miles of the Mother Road
- The first segment of Route 66 to lose certification was the one located in Los Angeles County in 1964
- The last Route 66 town by-passed by the Interstate system was Williams, Arizona, on October 13, 1984
- U.S. Route 66 was officially removed from the United States Highway System on June 27, 1985
- Route 66 was officially decommissioned in 1985
Preserving Route 66:
- Many sections were later preserved and marked as “Historic Route 66” for tourism starting in the late 1980s
- In 1990, Congress passed the Route 66 Study Act which recognized the importance that US 66 had as a symbol of America and its values.
- More than 100 preserved “ghost” stretches of Route 66 still exist, where the old road runs right next to modern highways
- About 85% of the original road still exists today in some drive-able form, even if it’s not always under the same name
- You can still drive down a narrow (9 foot wide) stretch of the 1920s road between Afton and Miami in Oklahoma
- Some original Route 66 pavement still shows hand-laid concrete from the 1930s
- More than 250 buildings, bridges, road alignments and other sites along Route 66 that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places
- Part of Route 66 sings
- In 1999, President Bill Clinton signed a National Route 66 Preservation Bill providing $10 million in matching fund grants for preserving and restoring the historic features along the route
- The cultural value of the highway led the World Monuments Fund to place it on its Watch List of 100 Most Endangered Sites
- The National Trust for Historic Preservation also designated it as a National Treasure
- Route 66 Association Hall of Fame & Museum is in Pontiac, Illinois
- In 2026, Oklahoma launched a Route 66 centennial license plate
Route 66 in Pop Culture:
- The Mother Road: The famous moniker was coined by author John Steinbeck in his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Grapes of Wrath
- “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” was written on the road while songwriter Bobby Troup moved from Pennsylvania to Hollywood along part of the road
- Route 66 inspired the 1960s TV show Route 66, filmed on location and following two drifters traveling the highway in a Corvette
- Route 66 is also featured in the animated feature Cars, which portrays a fictional town bypassed by an Interstate Highway
- Michael Wallis, a real Route 66 historian, voiced Sheriff in Cars and helped shape the film’s authenticity
- Disney’s Cars Land at California Adventure Park is modeled after Route 66 towns. Some design elements were inspired by real locations, including Seligman, Arizona
- In 2026, the United States Postal Service issued Forever stamps featuring designs from Route 66 to commemorate the route's centennial
- In Sapulpa, the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum has a giant 66-foot-tall gas pump
- The Williams' Store (Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store) in Kansas is the oldest continuously operating store on Route 66: it's been open since 1925.
For full coverage of Route 66 and the centennial:
Route 66
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