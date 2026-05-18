Family of hammer attack victim speaks, TPD identifies suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Asa VanSickle said her mother was attacked by an ex-boyfriend with a hammer on Mother's Day.

Local News Police investigating after woman attacked with a hammer in west Tulsa KJRH Digital

Tulsa police arrived at the scene that evening and arrested suspect Joe Lester.

VanSickle said this isn't the first time that the relationship had been volatile.

“She’s just kinda had an on and off relationship with this guy, and he's just not really been great to her from the start," she said. "It’s hard to think of your own parent having to go through that.”

The attack left Victoria Webb with both cheekbones and her orbital bone broken, as well as many broken teeth, her daughter said. So far, she's had one major reconstructive surgery on her face.

To alleviate the mounting expenses, VanSickle and her brothers started a GoFundMe.

KJRH

“We don’t know what all she’s going to need next," she said. "Her whole face is just swollen and bruised, and I don’t think they can tell a whole lot yet.”

Unfortunately, Webb didn't have health insurance, either.

While her mother starts to recover at home, VanSickle said she's just starting to unravel and process everything that's happened.

“I’m angry, really angry, because I don’t know how you can do that to another person,” she said. “You just don’t expect that level of what was done to her."

WATCH: Police investigating after woman attacked with hammer

Police investigating after woman attacked with a hammer in west Tulsa

VanSickle told 2 News Oklahoma that she's sharing her mom's story in the hopes of helping someone else dealing with domestic violence.

Just a week out from the attack, she said it's too soon to see if there's a silver lining. But if there is one positive to focus on, VanSickle said, it's family.

“There was a lot of tension between several of us just with things that have gone on with my mom over the last few years, and I think this really scared everyone just to set this aside and be there for her.”

She has one wish for her mom.

“Come out of this and want something more than what she’s had, and know that she deserves so much better than that."

If you aren't able to donate, VanSickle said even a share means the world to their family, because it might reach someone else and help them leave a dangerous situation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, Domestic Violence Intervention Services has a 24/7 crisis hotline that will connect you to help immediately. That number is 918-743-5763.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

