Scotfest Oklahoma returns in 2026, will be final event for historic festival

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Scotfest Oklahoma will return to Broken Arrow for one last hurrah.

Organizers were forced to cancel the event last year after thieves stole a trailer carrying $70,000 worth of items for the festival. The trailer was also valued at $15,000.

The final festival will bring games, food, and of course, bagpipes, to Broken Arrow.

“We may have heavy hearts, but we plan to send Scotfest off with full glasses, loud pipes and one unforgettable final weekend,” said Kris Morrison, executive director of Scotfest. “For 46 years, this festival has brought people together to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture, and while saying goodbye is not easy, we are committed to making this final year a celebration worthy of the community that built it.”

Scotfest, which was founded in 1980, was designed to bring Scottish culture, competition, music, and food to Green Country.

The final Scotfest will take place at the Broken Arrow Events Park on September 18, 19, and 20. More information is available at Scotfest's website.

Thousands of dollars worth of gear stolen from Scotfest

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