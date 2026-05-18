Mayor invites Tulsans to City Hall to discuss homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Residents gathered inside Tulsa City Hall on May 17 for a public conversation focused on homelessness and the city’s ongoing response efforts.

Mayor Monroe Nichols spoke with community members about Tulsa’s Safe Move Tulsa initiative, which city leaders said has already helped house nearly 120 people and close multiple encampments across the city.

After the presentation, residents were invited to ask questions and share concerns directly with the mayor.

“He gets down in the community where things are going on and talks with the people,” Tulsa resident Lorna Doyle said.

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Many residents asked what happens to people experiencing homelessness after encampments are removed and how community members themselves can help connect people to resources instead of seeing them return to the streets.

Nichols said helping starts with conversation and connection. He said the city is focused on linking people experiencing homelessness with shelters, outreach teams, and support services already operating throughout Tulsa.

Doyle said she appreciated hearing the mayor’s responses during the discussion.

“I think he’s very insightful but I also think really understood what we were saying and he gave us clarity,” Doyle said.

Tulsa resident Darris Wallace said he believes conversations like this are important for bringing the community together around solutions.

“We need that in Tulsa we really need that everywhere especially in our hometown and bring the community together,” Wallace said.

Nichols said the city’s strategy is focused not only on removing encampments, but helping people transition into stable housing and long term support systems.

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