Three people injured in shooting near 51st and Memorial in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting outside a restaurant near 51st and Memorial on May 16.

According to police, they were first notified about the shooting before 7 p.m.

Once they arrived on scene, officers said they learned about a half dozen people were involved in an altercation that started inside a restaurant at the Fontana shopping center before spilling into the parking lot.

Police said shots were fired outside, and three people were hit. They were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for others. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tulsa Police Department.

2 News has a crew on scene gathering information. We will bring you updates online and on-air as we get them.

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