'Open the door': Tulsa woman supporting charity in NYC Marathon

TULSA, Okla. — The New York City marathon is happening Nov. 1, and one Tulsan is getting ready to be a part of it.

Veronica Rojas Sotelo tells 2 News she's applied to be in the race about five times.

This year, she said she applied with a charity organization to help fundraise.

“It has been a dream of mine for many years," she said.

Sotelo decided to run with the New Immigrant Community Empowerment organization based in New York, also known as NICE.

She said it's a cause that hits close to home, since she originally comes from Mexico.

“I lived this experience myself," she said. "My parents moved here when I was in middle school, and they had to learn how to navigate the systems here in the States.”

NICE helps provide legal assistance, workforce development and direct services for immigrants in the United States.

The topic of immigration has been had an impact here in Tulsa, too.

Dr. Martiza Leon Cartagena is the new Executive Director of the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

She says she has noticed changes in how the immigrant community in Tulsa is participating in events and integrating themselves in the city.

“We see the Hispanic community kind of not engaging as much with the restaurants or the different events," she said. "So a lot of our members, our business owners, are worried about their business kind of being lower than it usually was before.”

She wants to help.

“Anybody is welcome to contact us, we're here to help find them resources," said Dr. Cartagena. "We have immigration lawyers, we have organizations that are part of our directory. So we're always happy to answer the phone and help them without asking any details, any personal information.”

For those interested in reaching out to the chamber, you can visit their website or reach out at 1 (405) 546-8491.

Meanwhile, Sotelo is hoping to make an impact near and far.

“I really love that idea of just being able to potentially in the future open more doors or make more connections through other charities in New York," she said. "To make this possible to anyone that wants to do it in the future.”

For those willing to contribute to Veronica's fundraiser, you can visit her link to donate.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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