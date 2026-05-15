LOOKING BACK: Kim Kardashian's criminal justice advocacy in Oklahoma

Richard Glossip, a former Oklahoma death row inmate, has been released on bond as he awaits a new trial in connection with the 1997 murder of Barry Van Tresse.

An Oklahoma County judge placed Glossip's bond at $500,000 on Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, Glossip walked out of the jail with his wife, Lea.

2 News has since learned that Kim Kardashian paid Glossip's bond.

The news may be surprising to some, but Kardashian has a history of advocating for those within the criminal justice system, especially in Oklahoma.

In 2019, Kardashian brought national attention to the case of Julius Jones. Jones, who was convicted for the 1999 murder of 45-year-old Paul Howell, was up for execution.

Advocates argued that a racist juror tainted Jones' 2002 trial. Kadashian personally spoke with Jones and reached out to Gov. Kevin Stitt in an effort to save Jones' life.

Gov. Stitt granted clemency to Jones, who is now serving life in prison without the chance of parole.

Next Steps For Julius Jones

Kardashian has also fought for other high-profile inmates, such as Alice Johnson in Tennessee. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for drug offenses, but with Kardashian's influence, Johnson was granted clemency in 2018.

President Trump pardoned Johnson in 2020.

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