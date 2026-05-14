OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are asking neighbors to check their surveillance footage after several cars were broken into in the Bailey's Golf Ranch Fairways neighborhood.

The crimes took place around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Footage shows at least four people moving through the neighborhood, checking car door handles and entering any unlocked cars or gates.

"I think most of the video is showing around 2:30 in the morning, where at least 4 individuals were going through the neighborhoods checking all of the door handles,

trying to get anything they could, and if anybody did leave their cars unlocked, or their back gates unlocked, they would enter and steal what they could," Owasso Police Department Captain Nick Boatman said.

Thieves stole purses, money, IDs, and Social Security cards from vehicles.

WATCH: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal from cars in Owasso, police search for suspects

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves steal from cars in Owasso, police search for suspects

Police say they also broke into at least one home, stealing keys and a 2017 black Ford Raptor.

One homeowner told 2 News Oklahoma that he accidentally left his garage door open, and the suspects walked inside, opened his wife's car, and took her purse.

"My wife woke up around 2:30 in the morning, and heard a noise in the garage. The door was open, the light was on, and so she shut the door, turned the light off, and noticed that the interior lights were on in her Jeep," said Phil Thompson.

Police found the purse and her keys scattered in a neighbor's backyard.

Thompson said the incident shook his sense of security in the community.

"It's scary. You know we always feel like Owasso is a very safe community where you can leave your windows and doors open and things like that, and you know when it happens, it hits close to home, and it's scary," said Thompson.

Police are asking homeowners to check their doorbell and security cameras for clearer footage of the suspects' faces.

Boatman issued a direct warning to those responsible.

"You are risking your lives coming into these homes. In Oklahoma, the homeowner could kill you," Boatman said.

Anyone with video or information that could help identify the suspects is asked to call the Owasso Police.

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

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