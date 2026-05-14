Bobby Eaton, Tulsa civil rights icon, dies

TULSA, Okla. — Bobby Eaton, a civil rights icon in Tulsa, has passed away.

The announcement was shared on Facebook on Thursday.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Eaton about his experiences in 2020. During the interview, Eaton said he remembers his and his friend's fight like it was yesterday.

"I didn't join the civil rights movement," said Eaton. "I was the civil rights movement as was most black folk on this side of town."

Front Line Solders: The Civil Rights Activists In Tulsa

During his life, Eaton fought to improve areas and communities in north Tulsa.

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