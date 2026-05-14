95th Rooster Days festival brings rides, food, and charm to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Oklahoma's longest-running festival is back in Broken Arrow this weekend, as Rooster Days celebrates its 95th year with rides, food, live entertainment, and local vendors.

The festival runs May 14 through 17 at Central Park Community Center, drawing business owners, nonprofits, and neighbors together for four days on Main Street.

Saturday, May 16, is packed with events. A parade steps off at 10 a.m., heading down Main Street from College to Mason Drive. Earlier that morning, a 5K race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Veterans Park on Main, followed by a 1-mile fun run at 7:35 a.m., hosted by Fleet Feet Sport Broken Arrow.

For local vendors, the event is about more than sales; it's a chance to connect face-to-face with the community they call home.

Hailey Piper, owner of Nouveau Chocolates, a business in the Rose District for over 24 years, said the festival holds personal meaning.

"We grew up here, graduated here, so this festival means a lot to us, and we just want to get out of our four walls. Um, we have kids, and so this is a fun opportunity for us to be a family," Piper said.

Piper said the event also opens doors to new relationships.

"I love meeting new people, especially those who have never heard of us before. So, and it's really fun to see like where they come from and their stories," Piper said.

Ben Bueie, whose mobile bar will serve festival-goers alongside food trucks, marketplace vendors, and nonprofits, said the event gives his staff rare direct access to a large portion of the community.

"It's a really good opportunity to have like my staff be in front of a large swath of community all at once, so they don't have to come to the restaurants to see us," Bueie said.

Bueie said Rooster Days reflects something unique about Broken Arrow.

"It's part of like Broken Arrow's small-town charm, you know, like it's 120,000 people, but we still have our homecoming parade on Main Street, you know, so it's part of the quaintness of Broken Arrow," Bueie said.

Tiffany Shepherd, vice president of operations at the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, said the festival's accessibility is a key part of its appeal.

"I think what makes it different is really just the Broken Arrow community in general. It is very much a small-town feel for the Rooster Days Festival. We don't have a large footprint, but we're in a really, you know, growing city, and it's a chance for them to come together. It's free, so there's not really a price or hindrance there for families. They can bring their children out and really spend whatever they feel is appropriate,” Shepherd said

Shepherd said Thursday is a highlight for families.

"Thursday is $1 ride night, so that's always a key highlight for families, especially those with little ones, that's always fun, and we do host community entertainment on Thursday night, so we'll have the Broken Arrow Jazz Band come out, so a little bit of that local touch, um, and then Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Sheperd said.

To see the full festivities for Rooster Days click here.

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