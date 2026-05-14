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NEXT ROUND: OKC Thunder sweep Lakers to Western Conference finals

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2 News Sports
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One season after winning it all, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one step closer to repeating as NBA Champions.

The Thunder swept the LA Lakers in the semi-finals to make to the Western Conference Championship, it airs on 2 News Oklahoma.

They'll either take on the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 News is going to be live from every home game, bringing you everything you need to know about the series.

What does a Thunder championship run mean to you? Share your story with us: Send us an email

LOOK BACK: 2025 NBA finals coverage:

Oklahoma City Thunder win 2025 NBA championship

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