NEXT ROUND: OKC Thunder sweep Lakers to Western Conference finals

One season after winning it all, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one step closer to repeating as NBA Champions.

The Thunder swept the LA Lakers in the semi-finals to make to the Western Conference Championship, it airs on 2 News Oklahoma.

They'll either take on the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 News is going to be live from every home game, bringing you everything you need to know about the series.

What does a Thunder championship run mean to you? Share your story with us: Send us an email

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Oklahoma City Thunder win 2025 NBA championship

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