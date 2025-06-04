ROAD TO A RING: 2 News live across Oklahoma for NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The NBA Finals are here, and the Oklahoma City Thunder could win it all for the first time since the team's conception in 2008.

Here is the game schedule:



Game 1: June 5 at 7:30 p.m. in OKC

Game 2: June 8 at 7 p.m. in OKC

Game 3: June 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis

Game 4: June 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis

Game 5: June 16 at 7:30 p.m. in OKC (if necessary)

Game 6: June 19 at 7:30 p.m. in OKC (if necessary)

Game 7: June 22 at 7 in OKC (if necessary)

June 4

2 Sports set up in OKC for Media Day. Here's a look inside:

June 3

The Indiana Pacers had a rocky start in Oklahoma as severe weather forced their flight to divert to Tulsa on the way to Oklahoma City.

Local News THUNDERED: Pacers flight diverted to Tulsa for weather Jennifer Maupin

