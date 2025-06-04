ROAD TO A RING: 2 News live across Oklahoma for NBA Finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The NBA Finals are here, and the Oklahoma City Thunder could win it all for the first time since the team's conception in 2008.
2 News is prepared to keep you covered on all things Thunder throughout the series. We'll update this story with our continued coverage.
Here is the game schedule:
- Game 1: June 5 at 7:30 p.m. in OKC
- Game 2: June 8 at 7 p.m. in OKC
- Game 3: June 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis
- Game 4: June 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis
- Game 5: June 16 at 7:30 p.m. in OKC (if necessary)
- Game 6: June 19 at 7:30 p.m. in OKC (if necessary)
- Game 7: June 22 at 7 in OKC (if necessary)
June 4
2 Sports set up in OKC for Media Day. Here's a look inside:
June 3
The Indiana Pacers had a rocky start in Oklahoma as severe weather forced their flight to divert to Tulsa on the way to Oklahoma City.
THUNDERED: Pacers flight diverted to Tulsa for weather
