JENKS, Okla — James Strahorn is attempting something most would consider crazy.

"It's a comfort zone. 500 miles."

On Wednesday, July 23, the Jenks head cross country coach heads to the panhandle to begin a 500-mile run across Oklahoma. He will start at the border with New Mexico on the west side of the state and run to the Arkansas state line on the east. He attempted the same route in 2021, but had issues west of I-35.

WATCH: Jenks cross country coach running 500 miles across Oklahoma for fundraiser

Jenks cross country coach running 500 miles across Oklahoma for fundraiser

"50 mph gusts that kind of rattled me, followed by a very warm day, and then a snowstorm," Strahorn said. "It kind of caught up to my body temperature, I wasn't sleeping, I was running a fever. So I was forced to drop out 350 miles in.

A moment he remembers well.

"I'm already excited to pass right where I dropped out last time," Strahorn said. "I have a vivid image of where I stopped. It was right outside of Hennessey. I just was done. I took my pack off and slammed it down."

He's motivated by that moment, and it's inspirational for his athletes at Jenks too.

"It's honestly really motivating just to have a coach that's running alongside us," senior cross country runner Charli Keely said. "Not only doing what we're doing, but so much more."

Strahorn's struggles back in 2021 has him better prepared for this attempt. He'll sleep in his van along the trip, as opposed to his strategy four years ago when he booked hotel rooms along the route.

"What it'll probably be broken to is 40-to-50-mile segments, followed by 1 to 2- or 3-hours rest," Strahorn said."

The van will carry food, supplies, safety gear, and more. Strahorn himself will carry the weight of a community supporting him through a GoFundMe link.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

