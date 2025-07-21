'Pretty good news': New hangar coming to Bartlesville municipal airport

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — City leaders in Bartlesville announced that the city's municipal airport will receive $2.38 million in grants to construct a new 20,000-square-foot hangar.

Neighbors in Bartlesville tell 2 News they're excited for the addition and the 100 new jobs it could potentially create.

Chris Lee is a lifelong member of the community and fully supports the addition of the new Hangar.

"It's just good for the overall health of the city," said Lee.

KJRH

The hangar includes room to store and perform maintenance on planes.

"I think it's pretty good news… Sounds like it would be a good opportunity for people who like to work with their hands or have skills to do that to find a good job," said Lee.

Chris Batchelder is the vice president of business development for the Bartlesville Development Authority. He tells me they received $2.38 million in grants from the Oklahoma Department of Aviation and Aerospace to build the hangar. Lee said this was a step in the right direction for the city.

"I think it's a good sign of progress… Its going to help everyone here I think," said Lee.

Batchelder said the project should attract an aircraft maintenance and repair company, which would enable people to apply for employment at the airport.

The new hangar will be built at the end of the airport. Batchelder said it will be the biggest one there. Still, Lee wondered what company could come to Bartlesville.

"Until you kind of hear the name... Just out of curiosity," said Lee.

2 News brought this question to Batchelder.

"It's really kind of wide open right now… I think once people find out about the size and location of the hanger, hopefully interest will start to pick up really quickly," said Batchelder.

Batchelder said the project could be finished by July of 2026.

"Anything that is a new industry that can come in and be something that can help diversify the jobs the city has available would be great," said Lee.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

