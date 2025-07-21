Tulsa Police say homeless woman paid $50 to take now missing 3-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for 3-year-old King Smith, after they said his mother paid another homeless woman $50 to take him from her.

The boy's mother is Lakeitha Timmons. 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen interviewed her back in June about life as a homeless individual in Tulsa.

Local News 'Rather be dead': Woman expresses affordable housing need amid homeless spike Stef Manchen

Then, she told 2 News her son was staying with a friend to keep him safe and off the streets, while she struggled to get into a shelter.

“They only take so many people per day, or, I would think, people with kids would be at the top of the list because I’ve slept out here many a night with my son," said Timmons. "He’s just not here right now, but he was out here for three weeks with me.”

TPD shared a timeline of the case. It began on July 1.

If you see this little boy, contact Tulsa police:

Contributed

July 1:

According to TPD, Timmons was at Catholic Charities with her son when employees there noticed the child making inappropriate sexual and violent gestures with toys. Catholic Charities then contacted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, worried about what the child was being exposed to.

July 4:

TPD said Timmons paid another homeless woman $50 to take her son from her. That woman took him to her mother's house for a celebration.

The homeless woman's mother posted a picture of the young boy to Facebook to see if someone could claim him. A woman then messaged the mother, saying she knew the child's father.

The father has been identified as Darnell Smith.

King was taken to a QuikTrip on Peoria Ave. and given to an unknown black male driving a Yukon. It's unclear if the man was the father.

TPD still doesn't know where the three-year-old is, or with whom.

Officers have received a couple of reports of the child being seen, with possible other homeless individuals around downtown Tulsa.

Police said an Amber Alert cannot be activated without additional information and the location of the individuals involved in this incident.

This is an active investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

