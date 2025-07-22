Collinsville leaders OK housing plan despite flood concerns, opposition

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Despite public pressure with a capacity crowd at Collinsville City Hall July 21, the city commission voted to rezone land planned for more than 400 homes to be built at 136th Street and Highway 169.

The polarized rezoning vote came after the city planning committee voted 4-1 not to recommend 154 acres of farmland split between Tulsa and Rogers counties to be developed into single-family housing and commercial uses.

"Does that not mean anything? I'm asking because it looks a little suspicious," landowner Richard Haymaker said during public comments. "It looks like a little rush to judgment."



David Charney of Capital Homes Residential Group defended his company's real estate plan, which the city stated the local school district supports.

"Single-family homes, a beautiful open area that we're going to have some lakes, trails (and) pretty amenities, and a commercial corridor," Charney told the commission.

However, the vast majority of neighbors around the land said during public comments they worry about the untouched drainage infrastructure they claim will ruin their land and homes after years of flooding concerns.

"It's a well-known fact that in Rogers County that our ground does not perk," Debbie Montgomery said. "It does not drain. It does not absorb."

"You build 400 homes here, people are not going to have homes anywhere," Randy Upkeep said. "136th Street is going to be completely washed out because it's already washed out."

Charney told the commission just 16 percent of the land sits on a floodplain.

The city commission (called a city council in other cities) unanimously passed the rezoning with word of plans for more studies on the topography and infrastructure before building can begin in the coming year or more.

