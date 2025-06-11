Watch Now
NBA FINALS: Where to watch games 3 and 4 in T-Town

KJRH
TULSA, Okla. — As the Thunder take on the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Championship, fans across the state are looking for ways to cheer them on.

ONEOK Field is allowing fans to sit either in the outfield or in a stadium seat to watch Game 3 on June 11 on the 2,176-inch LED screen.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Watch party at ONEOK outfield

The NBA has designated watch zones for fans all over Oklahoma to watch.

Previous Coverage>> WHERE TO WATCH: Thunder watch parties in Tulsa

Where to watch the 2025 playoffs in Green Country:

  • Puck’s Sports Bar & Grill (Tulsa), 4143 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135
  • Fassler's Hall, 304 S Elgin Ave, Tulsa
  • Bleacher Bums Sports Bar, 5073 E 51st St Tulsa, OK 74135
  • Elgin Park, 325 E Mathew Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74120
  • Rooster's Sports Bar, 7875 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133
  • Whiskey Dog Bar & Grill, 2408 W New Orleans St, Broken Arrow, OK 74011
  • Social Jenks, 107 E Main St, Jenks, OK
"Thunder Hall" also known as Fassler Hall watch party

Down in Oklahoma City, the Paycom Center is opening its doors for fans to watch the away games on the jumbotron. Fans must have a ticket to enter. As of the last check, both Games 3 and 4 are sold out for viewing inside the Paycom Center.

Game 3 tip off is at 7:30 p.m. June 11, 2025.
Game 4 tip off is at 7:30 p.m. June 13, 2025.

