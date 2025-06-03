THUNDERED: Pacers flight diverted to Tulsa for weather

TULSA, Okla. — A flight carrying the Indiana Pacers was diverted to Tulsa on its way to Oklahoma City on June 3, just two days before game one of the NBA Finals.

A Pacers spokesman confirmed the flight diversion to 2 News:

"The Pacers team plane circled due to the weather in Oklahoma City and subsequently landed in Tulsa to re-fuel," he said.

As storms pass, the Pacers flight will continue on to Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Pacers at 7:30 p.m. on June 5.

No other flights at the Tulsa International Airport have been delayed or canceled as of 5:30 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

