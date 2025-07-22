Five young people thrown from truck in Pawhuska crash

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Osage County that left five young adults with serious injuries.

A single-cab truck veered off County Road 5101 in Pawhuska and crashed into an embankment. Four passengers rode inside the cab of the truck, and a fifth person rode in the truck's bed.

The crash ejected all of them from the truck on impact.

“There was a passenger sitting next to the driver," said OHP's Mark Southall. "In some kind of joking manner, he thought it would be good to hit the gas, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle which then hit a steep embankment.”

Among the remnants left over at the scene the morning after, a smashed window, a single shoe, medical gloves, pieces of the truck, and a crushed beer can.

“There was some drinking involved," said Southall. "We don’t have any reason to believe the driver was intoxicated, but we do have reason to believe the passenger who thought it would be a smart idea to punch the gas, had been drinking.”

At least two of the passengers were drinking, Southall said.

Helicopters took three of the victims to Tulsa hospitals for their injuries.

The crash prompted a major response, with emergency crews from Hominy, Barnsdall, and Shidler all responding to the call for help. Pawhuska police, fire, and the Osage County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.

"This was a crash with a lot of victims, so when that happens, we have to pull resources from all over to come help out," said Southall. "Thankfully in the county, all those agencies really work together to take care of one problem, and we see that across the state. They displayed that last night in Pawhuska."

All five of the passengers are expected to survive, but Southall said some have severe injuries and have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

