TULSA, Okla. — What began as a simple spaghetti dinner in 2017 grew into a weekly mission of service for a group of Metro Christian moms now known as ‘This Is Us’.

The grassroots effort started when Mellany Beharman saw a Facebook post asking for help feeding the McLain High School football team. She, along with her sister and friend Heather, cooked a full meal and brought it directly to the school—no organization, no sponsors, just a desire to serve.

WATCH: ‘This Is Us’ nonprofit feeds north Tulsa teens, one snack bag at a time

‘This Is Us’ nonprofit feeds north Tulsa teens, one snack bag at a time

“They were going out onto the field hungry,” Beharman recalled. “So, we made spaghetti, brought it down, and met these boys for the first time.”

Heather Pramley

Now, eight years later, that one act of kindness has transformed into a nonprofit that delivers more than 70 snack bags to McLain students every Friday—providing nourishment, encouragement, and a sense of connection.

Heather Parmley

In the early days, the group began by baking peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for around 20 to 30 students, including those in special education programs. Over time, the effort expanded to include the entire football team, and eventually the broader student body.

“Our kind of theme is 1 John 4:19—‘We love because He first loved us,’” said Beharman.

The initiative means just as much to McLain’s head football coach, Milton Harper, as it does to the students.

“The kids look forward to it,” Harper said. “They love the snacks, the fruit—everything. It helps keep them fed and involved in the program during the summer.”

Alana Kennon, a board member of ‘This is Us’ emphasizes the deeper impact of food as a tool to keep students engaged and encouraged.

Heather Parmley

“Every time these kids are getting fed, it’s a way to keep them involved in sports, which keeps them in school, helps their grades, and increases graduation rates,” she said. “Even if someone at home isn’t supporting them, they know someone shows up for them here.”

Today, ‘This Is Us’ even has its own designated room inside the school, lined with thank-you cards, photos, and memorabilia—evidence of years of trust, gratitude, and impact.

“And once you meet the students and see how appreciative they are,” Kennon said, “you understand what just a simple meal can do.”

What started with one dinner has become a lifelong connection, one snack bag at a time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

