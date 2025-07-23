Broken Arrow neighbors reach out about overgrown house

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow residents reached out to 2 News' Problem Solvers line to discuss a house that has become overgrown after a fire in April 2023.

Michael Ponio lives right next to the home and said he’s lived in the community for about 20 years.

“It's affected everybody around here," he said. "I've talked to a lot of people in the community that feel like we do, and, you know, we've called a lot and nothing seems to get done."

Ponio said the house began to undergo repairs after the fire, but it seems after two years, the process has stalled.

“We've noticed a lot of a lot of snakes and a lot of rats," he said. "I do my best to take care of that, but I can't do it by myself, and nothing's being done.”

He also said he’s been seeing people sneak in and out of the house, which he says is another issue of safety.

Ponio added he and some neighbors try keeping the area clean by mowing the grass, and have called the city several times to report the conditions.

Aaron McColloch is the Communications Director for the City of Broken Arrow.

He said the house is still owned by the same residents who owned the house when the fire took place.

According to the Tulsa County Assessor’s Office site, the house has belonged to the same owner since 2019, about 4 years before the fire happened.

McColloch said he wants the community to report anything they need help with to keep everyone safe.

“If folks are seeing trespassers, that they are seeing people that think are starting to be squatters, we certainly want them to report to the police," he said. "Especially in the case of squatters, with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department.”

According to McColloch, the owners are still doing their best to make the necessary repairs to live in their house, but it's a difficult process.

“These repairs are costly, and so I can only imagine the financial burden that is probably placing on the property owners," he said. "We ask that folks extend a little bit of grace. I understand it's frustrating for neighbors living nearby to see this.”

