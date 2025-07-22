10 YEARS LATER: Broken Arrow police reflect on Bever murders

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Ten years ago, Broken Arrow Police Captain Brandon Tener responded to the scene of a quintuple homicide first.

Tener said he needed time to recover after being at such a traumatic scene.

Robert and Michael Bever killed their parents, David and April Bever, along with three of their siblings. They are serving life sentences for their crimes.

A 13-year-old survived the attacks alongside an unharmed 2-year-old.

Once a home to the crime scene, Reflection Park now sits with flowers blooming in its place. 2 News' Braden Bates spoke with neighbors about how things have changed in the last 10 years.

Local News 10 YEARS LATER: Neighborhood changes after Bever brothers killed family Braden Bates

Tener told 2 News that he'll never forget arriving at that house.

"It's always something that's going to be in the back of my mind; different things may trigger that," said Tener.

KJRH

Tener said being back at Reflection Park is emotional for him, "Looking at the street sign when I turn down here on Magnolia Court… I still do have an emotional response to being here because of how traumatic the call here was."

Tener said the light that came from the dark situation kept him going. "We cannot overlook the fact that we had five people violently lose their lives that night, but we were able to save two of them, and that's really what I focus on."

After the murders, BAPD offered more mental health resources to officers. He said it played a key role in his recovery.

"It's almost like I'm talking about a book I read, a book I read that I wasn't really there and wasn't part of it, I know I was, but the effect it has on me is much lower," said Tener.

That outlook keeps Tener moving to new beginnings.

"Don't let that write your book for the rest of your life, go and seek that help, you're not weak, and get back on track where you need to be in life," said Tener.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

