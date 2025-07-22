Tulsa Health Department traces tuberculosis case to McLain campus

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department traced an active tuberculosis case to McLain campus.

Tulsa Public Schools posted the announcement on Facebook on July 22. The case dates back to March 1, 2025.

TPS officials are working closely with THD to determine anyone who may have been exposed to the disease between March 1 and May 23.

Questions related to this investigation and the testing process should be directed to THD at 918-582-9355.

The free testing day will take place at the Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health & Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther Blvd. There are two opportunities for testing:

Wednesday, July 23rd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Must be able to come back on Friday, July 25th between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to have the results read 48 hours after test administered.

Friday, July 25th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Must be able to come back on Monday, July 28th between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to have the results read 72 hours after test administered.

Tuberculosis, also known as TB, is a severe illness that primarily affects the lungs. The germs that cause tuberculosis are a type of bacteria. It can spread when when a person with the illness coughs, sneezes or sings. This can put tiny droplets with the germs into the air. Another person can then breathe in the droplets, and the germs enter the lungs.

