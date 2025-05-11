Positively Oklahoma Update: 'Mama Sue' and Maynard celebrate Mother's Day

PRYOR, OK — A Mother's Day Positively Oklahoma update from Mama Sue and Maynard!

You may recall that Positively Oklahoma took you to Pryor before Easter and introduced you to "Mama Sue" Wilcox and Maynard the green Sinclair dinosaur.

Mama Sue's been dressing him for the holidays for years now and he's become a fun roadside attraction there.

He's celebrating Mother's Day, and in true Mother's Day fashion, Mama Sue's daughter, Susan, helped her this time.

Maynard is wearing flowers, a tie, and a sign that says "Maynard's Mama-Saur is the best."

We agree. You can check out the original story here.

