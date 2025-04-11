POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: 'Mama Sue' behind Pryor roadside attraction mystery

PRYOR, OKla. — Over the past several years, a big green dinosaur has become a roadside attraction in Pryor. It's on Highway 20 coming into Pryor, at Joe's Gas and Grocery. Many wondered who was behind it, until now.

"I think if you're coming down the highway, you can tell it's a bow tie," says Sue Wilcox, or Mama Sue as she's known around town.

Mama Sue is a neighbor, and the "Mama-saur" who's turned the gas station's Sinclair Dinosaur into a clothes horse. "I wanted to bring a smile to little kids and people coming by," says Mama Sue.

KJRH

It's an idea that started with her family. "My grandchildren loved dinosaurs, and so I said, well, I could do something with that dinosaur for my grandchildren. I asked the people who own the store if I could dress him up, and they said they thought that would be fine," said Mama Sue.

Four years later, she's still at it. She named him too. "They got him in the month of May. So I thought Maynard would be a good name for him," said Mama Sue.

Mama Sue changes out Maynard's outfit for each holiday and season. She shops local re-sale stores in search of something dino-mite every time. She said, "I just look through the things, and if it's a 5x or 4x, it's mine!" She keeps his budget around $15.

Christmas, the Fourth of July, and Back to School have become fan favorites. And while the Dino designer dresses him from head to tail, there's more to the story. "There's a cross there because a cross is what Easter's about. That's where Easter started and the Resurrection. It's not just about dressing him; he has a personality, too," said Mama Sue.

Maynard's become a local celebrity. A popular stop for photo ops, it turns out Maynard isn't the only star there.

"I've had people who want to take their picture with me while I was dressing him. And then I've had some help too with my physical limitations," said Mama Sue.

You see, she's had some health challenges. "I broke both bones in one leg," said Mama Sue. But with the support of others like her husband, the 78-year-old still spreads smiles. "If I can be a heart of love in Pryor, then that's what my heart wants to do," says Mama Sue.

Because caring for a big green dinosaur on a little spot of Green Country is about caring for others. "I think it just gives me a little purpose," says Mama Sue.

Serving as a reminder that positivity isn't a thing of the past.

"As long as I can do it, I'll be doing it!" said Mama Sue.

If you'd like to check out Maynard, he's at Joe's Gas and Grocery at 116 W Graham Ave, Pryor, OK 74361. Mama Sue is already planning the next holiday after Easter, Mother's Day.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

