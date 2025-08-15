Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office finishes investigation into Ryan Walters

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks during a special state Board of Education meeting, April 12, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced its investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters is over.

OKSO stepped into investigate at the request of OMES after two school board members said explicit images showed up on the television in Walters' office during an executive session.

In a post on the department's Facebook page OKSO wrote:

In a news conference days later Walters accused Governor Kevin Stitt of asking the board members to lie about what they saw.

Ryan Walters alleges Gov. Stitt could be behind allegations

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert also made calls to try to determine what happened, he released his findings that the Samsung TV auto-played an R rated movie.

House Speaker releases findings in OSDE meeting nudity investigation

In an interview with 2 News Oklahoma on August 11th, Walters again denied the allegations.

Oklahoma Supt. Ryan Walters denies allegations amid ongoing investigations

