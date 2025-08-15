Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office finishes investigation into Ryan Walters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced its investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters is over.
OKSO stepped into investigate at the request of OMES after two school board members said explicit images showed up on the television in Walters' office during an executive session.
In a post on the department's Facebook page OKSO wrote:
In a news conference days later Walters accused Governor Kevin Stitt of asking the board members to lie about what they saw.
Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert also made calls to try to determine what happened, he released his findings that the Samsung TV auto-played an R rated movie.
In an interview with 2 News Oklahoma on August 11th, Walters again denied the allegations.
