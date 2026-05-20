Behind the Scenes Thunder

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH

2 News Oklahoma covering all things OKC Thunder at the Western Conference Finals.

Photo by: KJRH