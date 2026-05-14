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Richard Glossip granted bond ahead of new murder trial

Richard Glossip
Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP
This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip. Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle a Republican, who is a self-described death-penalty supporter said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. McDugle says he believes in the death penalty, but will fight to abolish it in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death.
Richard Glossip
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TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge granted a formerly convicted murder bond.

Richard Glossip is eligible for $500,000 bond. If paid he'll be free with a GPS monitor and must live at home with his wife.

Glossip spent 30 years on death row for the death of an Oklahoma City businessman, Barry Van Trease. Glossip claimed his innocence and appealed to the United States Supreme Court. SCOTUS overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial in early 2025.

National News

Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence

By MARK SHERMAN

Glossip sought bond after the court's decision. The bond also includes a residential curfew of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

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