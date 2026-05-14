Richard Glossip granted bond ahead of new murder trial

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge granted a formerly convicted murder bond.

Richard Glossip is eligible for $500,000 bond. If paid he'll be free with a GPS monitor and must live at home with his wife.

Glossip spent 30 years on death row for the death of an Oklahoma City businessman, Barry Van Trease. Glossip claimed his innocence and appealed to the United States Supreme Court. SCOTUS overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial in early 2025.

National News Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence By MARK SHERMAN

Glossip sought bond after the court's decision. The bond also includes a residential curfew of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

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