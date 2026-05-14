TULSA, Okla. — Construction continues at the Tulsa Zoo on the Africa Wilds Exhibit, a planned exhibit at the zoo, set to open in 2027 to mark the zoo’s centennial.

The construction is inconveniencing guests like Carolina Roberts.

WATCH: $15 million gap threatens completion of Africa Wilds project at Tulsa Zoo

$15 million gap threatens completion of Africa Wilds project at Tulsa Zoo

“Pretty hard to get around, it’s right in the middle, so you have to go around it to get to everything, and then you have to walk all the way around, so that was a bit confusing,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, the project is keeping CEO Lindsay Hutchison, busy.

“Everything has rising costs and we’re trying to keep it affordable, but our whole business plan kind of expects African Wilds to open next year in time for our centennial,” Hutchison said.

When zoo leadership conceived the project, estimates placed costs around $12 million.Fourteen years later, Zoo leadership faces a $47 million project. The zoo has $32 million to spend, leaving a $15 million gap. If leadership can’t close the gap, construction will halt.

“We’d have to completely de-mobilize, put shovels down, stop equipment stop progress and have to probably go back and re-bid this project later, which would mean, more expensive costs just whenever the money is raised,” Hutchison said.

“That’s a lot of money,” Roberts added.

Hutchison addressed the city council during its May 13 meeting, hoping it agrees to allocate the gap in funding.

“You guys are pulling in regional tourism, as well as providing real, serious out-of-school learning for community members and that also has to stay affordable for folks to access,” Councilor Laura Bellis said, “So I feel like it’s incumbent on us to support that especially given the dollars that have already pulled in.”

The zoo is still accepting private donations, at this link. The site also includes more renderings and details of the project.

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