Broken Arrow woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges after advertising babysitting online

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police have arrested a local woman on charges of child sexual abuse after she advertised babysitting services in online Facebook groups.

Samantha Parrish faces two counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy involving victims under the age of 12. Police say Parrish began advertising her babysitting services in 2024, and investigators are now working to determine how many families may have hired her.

"Our main focus right now is identifying more potential victims. We want the community to know we're here to listen and encourage anyone with information to contact us immediately," Broken Arrow Police Department spokesperson Hannah Perry said.

Investigators say they do not yet know how many families may have used Parrish's services. Court records show Parrish has not yet entered a plea and has no attorney of record.

Perry is urging parents to take precautions when selecting a caregiver.

"We want to encourage people to vet WHO's watching your children… know exactly WHO you're trusting and also have those hard conversations with your kids about privacy and safety," Perry said.

Erika Slade, a mother and owner of a nannying service, says news like this never gets easier.

"I was horrified, literally horrified. I mean, immediately you see every child you've ever met, you know, and you kind of see yourself in that situation," Slade said.

Slade says cases like this highlight the importance of thorough background checks before leaving children with any caregiver.

"Whether you're using an agency or doing it yourself, run background checks, check the sex offender registry, verify employment, do reference checks, and use nanny cams. Even invite them to spend time with your children while you're present before you leave them alone," Slade said.

Slade says many families turn to social media groups to find babysitters, but stresses the safest option is vetted professionals or caregivers personally referred by someone you trust.

"It's not always expensive for temporary care, and the peace of mind knowing your children are with someone qualified and vetted is worth it," Slade said.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking anyone who has used Parrish's babysitting services or has relevant information to contact Detective Robinson at CRobinson@brokenarrowok.gov.

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